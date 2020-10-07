  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

136,10EUR
-6,95EUR
-4,86%
18:49:33
FSE
151,45CHF
-0,11CHF
-0,08%
18:00:00
BRX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.10.2020 15:06

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vestas vor Quartalszahlen des Windturbinenherstellers auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1152 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus liege auf der Umsetzung der Unternehmensstrategie, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht Vestas als Klassenprimus unter den von ihm beobachteten Branchenunternehmen, der von der zunehmenden Nachfrage nach Windenergie profitiert./gl/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Vestas
Long
 SB98TE 4,65
2,96
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Vestas
Long
 SB8TV8 8,52
1,64
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB98TE, SB8TV8. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 12:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1.152,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
85,50 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.247,37%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
867,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

15:06 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.10.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 867,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
500
600
700
800
900
1000
1100
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
570,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.152,00 DKK
UBS AG
950,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.050,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
540,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
1.150,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
657,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 867,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:57 Uhr SAP kaufen
16:14 Uhr Bechtle add
16:05 Uhr SAP kaufen
15:33 Uhr RELX buy
15:00 Uhr BP Underperform
14:57 Uhr Intel buy
14:52 Uhr Scout24 buy
14:18 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
14:16 Uhr Diageo buy
13:38 Uhr adidas Underperform
13:37 Uhr PUMA Neutral
13:36 Uhr Daimler Verkaufen
12:18 Uhr Barclays buy
12:17 Uhr Sanofi buy
12:12 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:11 Uhr Linde buy
12:09 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
12:08 Uhr AstraZeneca Sell
11:58 Uhr Bayer buy
11:45 Uhr Bayer buy
11:37 Uhr ADVA Hold
11:16 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
11:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
11:14 Uhr Air Liquide buy
10:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
10:30 Uhr Renault Neutral
10:30 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:30 Uhr Daimler Neutral
10:29 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
10:27 Uhr HELLA buy
10:26 Uhr Barclays overweight
09:37 Uhr Danone Underperform
09:36 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight
09:35 Uhr SAP buy
09:28 Uhr Apple overweight
09:27 Uhr New Work Hold
09:15 Uhr SAP buy
09:01 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
08:56 Uhr Fresenius overweight
08:47 Uhr Renault Equal weight
08:47 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
08:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
08:36 Uhr UBS Underweight
08:16 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
08:15 Uhr easyJet Neutral
08:14 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08:04 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
08:03 Uhr UBS Hold
08:02 Uhr Vonovia buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen