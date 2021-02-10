  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

12.02.2021 19:01

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Zahlen von 1590 auf 1570 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Kennziffern des Windkraftanlagen-Herstellers für 2020 seien ebenso schwach ausgefallen wie der Ausblick auf 2021, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2021 / 15:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1.570,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.286,20 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,07%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.286,20 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,06%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.213,63 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

19:01 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-5,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1.213,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
700
800
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
1400
1500
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.300,00 DKK
HSBC
820,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
1.475,00 DKK
UBS AG
1.265,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
1.099,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
1.500,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.570,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
680,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,64%
Ø Kursziel: 1.213,63
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

