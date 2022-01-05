|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
299,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
26,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.027,03%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
247,11 DKK
|08:01 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|29.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:47 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
|07:46 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|07:45 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|07:44 Uhr
|UBS Overweight
|07:24 Uhr
|Santander Sector Perform
|05.01.22
|Siemens Energy Buy
|05.01.22
|Nordex Neutral
|05.01.22
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
|05.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|05.01.22
|BHP Group Sector Perform
|05.01.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|05.01.22
|Ryanair Neutral
|05.01.22
|easyJet Neutral
|05.01.22
|SAFRAN Overweight
|05.01.22
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|05.01.22
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|05.01.22
|Airbus Overweight
|05.01.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|05.01.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|05.01.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|05.01.22
|Dermapharm Buy
|05.01.22
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|05.01.22
|Delivery Hero Buy
|05.01.22
|BASF Neutral
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|05.01.22
|Siemens Energy Underperform
|05.01.22
|Siemens Underperform
|05.01.22
|KION GROUP Market-Perform
|05.01.22
|Beiersdorf Market-Perform
|05.01.22
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|05.01.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|05.01.22
|BioNTech (ADRs) Buy
|05.01.22
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|05.01.22
|Lufthansa Hold
|05.01.22
|Fraport Hold
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Post Buy
|05.01.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|05.01.22
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|05.01.22
|Delivery Hero Buy
|05.01.22
|Vonovia Buy
|05.01.22
|SAP Buy
|05.01.22
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|05.01.22
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|05.01.22
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|05.01.22
|KION GROUP Neutral
|05.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|05.01.22
|Uniper Underweight
|05.01.22
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|05.01.22
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|05.01.22
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan