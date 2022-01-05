  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
HSBC Deutschland: Der große charttechnische Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer, kostenloses Webinar am 6.Januar um 18.30 Uhr. Seien Sie live dabei!-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

25,54EUR
-0,95EUR
-3,59%
09:04:56
STU
26,47EUR
-0,25EUR
-0,94%
05.01.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
06.01.2022 08:01

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 303 auf 299 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die veröffentlichten Aufträge für Windturbinen im vierten Quartal 2021 seien allgemein recht schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu Windkraftanlagen-Herstellern. Vor allem auf dem amerikanischen Kontinent hätten sie enttäuscht, was auf Verzögerungen bei der Verabschiedung von Maßnahmen für saubere Energie in den USA zurückzuführen sei./ck/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vestas
Long
 SB9Y65 4,83
2,73
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vestas
Long
 SH0ZDL 8,39
3,18
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB9Y65, SH0ZDL. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 19:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
299,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
26,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.027,03%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
247,11 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:01 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 247,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
300
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
265,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
299,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
UBS AG
300,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 247,11
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:47 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
07:46 Uhr BNP Paribas Neutral
07:45 Uhr Deutsche Bank Overweight
07:44 Uhr UBS Overweight
07:24 Uhr Santander Sector Perform
05.01.22 Siemens Energy Buy
05.01.22 Nordex Neutral
05.01.22 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
05.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
05.01.22 BHP Group Sector Perform
05.01.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform
05.01.22 Ryanair Neutral
05.01.22 easyJet Neutral
05.01.22 SAFRAN Overweight
05.01.22 Rolls-Royce Neutral
05.01.22 MTU Aero Engines Overweight
05.01.22 Airbus Overweight
05.01.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
05.01.22 ExxonMobil Overweight
05.01.22 Stellantis Sector Perform
05.01.22 Dermapharm Buy
05.01.22 Pernod Ricard Neutral
05.01.22 Delivery Hero Buy
05.01.22 BASF Neutral
05.01.22 Apple Neutral
05.01.22 Siemens Energy Underperform
05.01.22 Siemens Underperform
05.01.22 KION GROUP Market-Perform
05.01.22 Beiersdorf Market-Perform
05.01.22 Henkel vz. Market-Perform
05.01.22 MorphoSys Buy
05.01.22 BioNTech (ADRs) Buy
05.01.22 SAF-HOLLAND Buy
05.01.22 Lufthansa Hold
05.01.22 Fraport Hold
05.01.22 Deutsche Post Buy
05.01.22 Sanofi Outperform
05.01.22 Pernod Ricard Neutral
05.01.22 Delivery Hero Buy
05.01.22 Vonovia Buy
05.01.22 SAP Buy
05.01.22 TAG Immobilien Buy
05.01.22 Schneider Electric Overweight
05.01.22 Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
05.01.22 KION GROUP Neutral
05.01.22 Tesla Underweight
05.01.22 Uniper Underweight
05.01.22 Deutsche Wohnen Buy
05.01.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
05.01.22 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen