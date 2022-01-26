|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
266,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.056,52%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
238,67 DKK
