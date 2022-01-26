  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,55EUR
+0,21EUR
+0,90%
10:30:44
STU
21,62EUR
-0,75EUR
-3,35%
26.01.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

27.01.2022 09:06

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 299 auf 266 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Ajay Patel reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) für 2022 und 2023 nach den vorläufigen Jahreszahlen und dem Ausblick des Windkraftkonzerns./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2022 / 17:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
266,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.056,52%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
238,67 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:06 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
12.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Nach Fed-Entscheid: DAX baut Verluste ab -- Deutsche Bank mit Milliardengewinn -- Tesla 2021 mit Rekordgewinn -- Sartorius, SAP, Moderna, Evergrande, Intel, Samsung im Fokus
Türkische Notenbank erwartet viel höhere Inflation. Hohes JPMorgan-Kursziel lockt Anleger in RWE. Spotify entfernt Musik von Neil Young. easyJet erwartet starkes Sommergeschäft. Mercedes-Benz beteiligt sich an Prologium. Stellantis baut Beteiligung an China-JV mit GAC aus. STMicro erwartet Umsatzsprung im neuen Jahr. Software AG verdient deutlich weniger.
26.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger zuversichtlich vor Fed-Entscheidung (Dow Jones)
26.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kurse steigen vor Fed-Entscheid (Dow Jones)
26.01.22
Habeck sieht Ausbau der erneuerbaren Energien auf gutem Weg (dpa-afx)
26.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen in Rallymodus vor Fed-Entscheidung (Dow Jones)
26.01.22
Vestas-Aktie steigt dennoch kräftig: Vestas erwartet kaum Wachstum - Gewinnmarge im besten Fall knapp positiv (dpa-afx)
26.01.22
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Schwache Vestas-Ziele schocken gebeutelte Windkraftanleger kaum (dpa-afx)
26.01.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Vestas auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 180 Kronen (dpa-afx)
26.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholung setzt sich vor Fed-Zinsentscheid beschleunigt fort (Dow Jones)
mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 238,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
UBS AG
272,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
266,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
265,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 238,67
Aktuelle Analysen

09:42 Uhr DWS Group Buy
09:41 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
09:27 Uhr SAP Neutral
09:26 Uhr SAP Buy
08:43 Uhr DWS Group Overweight
08:42 Uhr SAP Buy
08:41 Uhr Boeing Conviction Buy List
08:40 Uhr Software Add
08:26 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
08:18 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
08:08 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
07:49 Uhr Schneider Electric Hold
07:45 Uhr Prudential Buy
07:43 Uhr Tesla Underweight
07:33 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
07:22 Uhr Siemens Buy
07:21 Uhr RWE Overweight
07:20 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
07:20 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
07:11 Uhr Hannover Rück Buy
07:11 Uhr Akzo Nobel Overweight
06:50 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
26.01.22 Zur Rose Buy
26.01.22 Valeo SA Underperform
26.01.22 UBS Buy
26.01.22 RWE Conviction Buy List
26.01.22 Boeing Outperform
26.01.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
26.01.22 RWE Outperform
26.01.22 Siltronic Buy
26.01.22 Microsoft Buy
26.01.22 METRO (St.) Add
26.01.22 Hapag-Lloyd Buy
26.01.22 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
26.01.22 Siemens Energy Buy
26.01.22 Aareal Bank Hold
26.01.22 Airbus Hold
26.01.22 RWE Buy
26.01.22 Boeing Conviction Buy List
26.01.22 Symrise Halten
26.01.22 Vodafone Group Buy
26.01.22 Novo Nordisk Neutral
26.01.22 Kone Overweight
26.01.22 LEG Immobilien Buy
26.01.22 Vonovia Buy
26.01.22 ADLER Neutral
26.01.22 Grand City Properties Buy
26.01.22 Microsoft Outperform
26.01.22 Microsoft Overweight
