Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,20EUR
-0,09EUR
-0,39%
14:49:49
XETRA
23,61EUR
+1,69EUR
+7,71%
15.02.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

16.02.2022 14:06

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Jahreszahlen von 266 auf 250 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. In Reaktion auf die Kennziffern des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für die Jahre 2022 bis 2024 um durchschnittlich 12 Prozent reduziert, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 11:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
250,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
984,13%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
224,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

14:06 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 224,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
UBS AG
250,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
190,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
250,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 224,44
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

