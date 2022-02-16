  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

29,19EUR
+0,23EUR
+0,79%
15:59:20
XETRA
28,57EUR
-0,40EUR
-1,38%
10:23:10
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

01.03.2022 15:11

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vestas auf "Buy" belassen. Die Windturbinenhersteller könnten davon profitieren, dass Deutschland die Wind- und Solarenergie wohl deutlich ausbauen und Subventionskürzungen stoppen wolle, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er verwies auf einen entsprechenden Agenturbericht./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2022 / 09:52 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
29,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
212,86 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

15:11 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

ROUNDUP: Stürmisches Wetter sorgt für Rekord bei Windstrom (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer nach neuen Sanktionen - Rüstungswerte gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
Satelliten-Störung schränkt Betrieb von Windkraftanlagen ein (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen weiter unter Druck - Renewables haussieren (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Windbranche: Ausbau geht in ganz Europa zu langsam voran (dpa-afx)
12.02.22
Vestas Wind Systems A-S präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.02.22
Vestas reduziert die Dividende nach Gewinneinbruch kräftig (MyDividends)
10.02.22
Vestas-Aktie rutscht ab: Vestas will kaum Dividende zahlen (dpa-afx)
14:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Stürmisches Wetter sorgt für Rekord bei Windstrom (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
Hot Stocks heute: Headlines, Aufrüstung, Energiewende (finanzen.net)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer nach neuen Sanktionen - Rüstungswerte gesucht (Dow Jones)
28.02.22
Satelliten-Störung schränkt Betrieb von Windkraftanlagen ein (dpa-afx)
28.02.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen weiter unter Druck - Renewables haussieren (Dow Jones)
24.02.22
Windbranche: Ausbau geht in ganz Europa zu langsam voran (dpa-afx)
12.02.22
Vestas Wind Systems A-S präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.02.22
Vestas reduziert die Dividende nach Gewinneinbruch kräftig (MyDividends)
mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 212,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
UBS AG
250,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
190,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 212,86
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:54 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
14:53 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
14:28 Uhr Zalando Buy
14:24 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
14:23 Uhr Zoom Video Communications Neutral
14:22 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
14:21 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
14:21 Uhr Nordex Neutral
14:18 Uhr Dürr Buy
14:16 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
14:16 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
14:15 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
14:15 Uhr CRH Buy
14:14 Uhr Software Buy
14:13 Uhr Zalando Conviction Buy List
14:11 Uhr Software Neutral
14:10 Uhr Nemetschek Neutral
14:09 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List
14:07 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:57 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
12:56 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:48 Uhr Linde Buy
12:41 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
12:29 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:28 Uhr Scout24 Neutral
12:27 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:19 Uhr HORNBACH Buy
11:11 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
11:10 Uhr Covestro Neutral
10:56 Uhr Zalando Buy
10:54 Uhr Zalando Buy
10:53 Uhr Symrise Hold
10:53 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:42 Uhr Symrise Add
10:39 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
10:31 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
10:30 Uhr Beiersdorf Underperform
10:29 Uhr Beiersdorf Market-Perform
10:21 Uhr Software Buy
10:13 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
10:11 Uhr Software Hold
10:09 Uhr Software Neutral
09:58 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
09:54 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
09:49 Uhr Bayer Overweight
09:43 Uhr Scout24 Buy
09:30 Uhr Symrise Neutral
09:28 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
09:16 Uhr Covestro Neutral
09:11 Uhr Symrise Buy

