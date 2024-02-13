Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas anlässlich der Jahreszahlen von 259 auf 270 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Windanlagenbauer habe das Geschäftsjahr gut beendet, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Auftragseingang sei stark gewesen und die Gewinnerholung dürfte sich fortsetzen./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2024 / 17:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
270,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
25,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
212,38 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
