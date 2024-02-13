Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

10:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas anlässlich der Jahreszahlen von 259 auf 270 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Windanlagenbauer habe das Geschäftsjahr gut beendet, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Auftragseingang sei stark gewesen und die Gewinnerholung dürfte sich fortsetzen./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2024 / 17:38 / GMT

