Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

25,15 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,22 %
STU
25,37 EUR -0,65 EUR -2,48 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 26,24 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

10:16 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
25,15 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,22%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas anlässlich der Jahreszahlen von 259 auf 270 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Windanlagenbauer habe das Geschäftsjahr gut beendet, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Auftragseingang sei stark gewesen und die Gewinnerholung dürfte sich fortsetzen./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2024 / 17:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
270,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
25,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
212,38 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10:16 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
08.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
08.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S