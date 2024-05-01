Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

13:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 270 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals seien zwar etwas mau, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Donnerstag in seinem ersten Kommentar. Die Dänen hätten die Jahresziele aber bestätigt./ag/ajx

