Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

13:36 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 270 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals seien zwar etwas mau, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Donnerstag in seinem ersten Kommentar. Die Dänen hätten die Jahresziele aber bestätigt./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:26 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

