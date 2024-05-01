Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 270 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals seien zwar etwas mau, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Donnerstag in seinem ersten Kommentar. Die Dänen hätten die Jahresziele aber bestätigt./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:26 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
270,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
186,85 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,50%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
