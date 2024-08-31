Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

16:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 259 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Das dritte Quartal zeige bislang einen spürbaren Auftragsaufschwung, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Montagmittag./ag7la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 14:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

