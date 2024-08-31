Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 259 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Das dritte Quartal zeige bislang einen spürbaren Auftragsaufschwung, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Montagmittag./ag7la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 14:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
259,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
205,11 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|16:31
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.09.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.09.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.08.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
