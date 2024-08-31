DAX 18.276 -0,9%ESt50 4.748 -0,6%MSCI World 3.546 +0,0%Dow 40.701 -0,3%Nas 16.966 +0,5%Bitcoin 51.765 +0,1%Euro 1,1024 -0,1%Öl 69,63 -3,2%Gold 2.513 +0,2%
19,96 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,30 %
STU
18,94 CHF -0,51 CHF -2,64 %
BRX
Marktkap. 20,18 Mrd. EUR KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

16:31 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
19,96 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,30%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 259 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Das dritte Quartal zeige bislang einen spürbaren Auftragsaufschwung, schrieb Analyst Ajay Patel am Montagmittag./ag7la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 14:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
259,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
20,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
205,11 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

16:31 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
09.09.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.09.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

