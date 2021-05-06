  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
UBS ist neuer Unlimited Partner bei ING - jetzt informieren und direkt traden!-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

240,25DKK
+2,16DKK
+0,91%
15:00:05
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.05.2021 11:06

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 270 auf 285 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Wegen des erheblichen Gegenwindes aus dem operativen Geschäft und von der Kostenseite habe der Windkraftanlagenbauer zwar schwach abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Henry Tarr in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten aber seien weiterhin positiv. So sei das Unternehmen gut positioniert, um im weiteren Jahresverlauf deutlich verbesserte Resultate liefern zu können./la/ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 06:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
285,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
238,60 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
240,25 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,63%
Analyst Name:
Henry Tarr 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
802,30 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:06 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+233,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +233,94%
Ø Kursziel: 802,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
1400
1600
HSBC
820,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
1.099,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
660,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
1.415,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
1.455,00 DKK
UBS AG
1.580,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
313,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
136,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
285,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +233,94%
Ø Kursziel: 802,30
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:28 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
11:27 Uhr Zalando overweight
11:15 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:15 Uhr UniCredit Hold
11:14 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:14 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr ING Group buy
11:13 Uhr Evonik buy
11:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:12 Uhr ING Group buy
11:12 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:12 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:12 Uhr Medios buy
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:10 Uhr Linde overweight
10:40 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:38 Uhr KRONES buy
10:37 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:36 Uhr Evonik Sell
10:35 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen