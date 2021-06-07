  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

16.06.2021 13:11

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Vestas nach der Ankündigung des US-Energieministeriums (DOE), die Produktionskosten für grünen Wasserstoff bis 2030 um 80 Prozent senken zu wollen, auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 285 dänische Kronen belassen. Die Aktie des dänischen Windkraftanlagenherstellers bleibe eines seiner "Top Picks" im Sektor, schrieb Analyst James Carmichael in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung in diesem Jahr biete eine attraktive Einstiegschance in den Marktführer. Vestas verfüge über einen hohen Marktanteil und starke Erträge./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2021 / 16:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

13:11 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.06.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
24.05.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

