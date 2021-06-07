HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Vestas nach der Ankündigung des US-Energieministeriums (DOE), die Produktionskosten für grünen Wasserstoff bis 2030 um 80 Prozent senken zu wollen, auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 285 dänische Kronen belassen. Die Aktie des dänischen Windkraftanlagenherstellers bleibe eines seiner "Top Picks" im Sektor, schrieb Analyst James Carmichael in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung in diesem Jahr biete eine attraktive Einstiegschance in den Marktführer. Vestas verfüge über einen hohen Marktanteil und starke Erträge./ck/ag

Werbung

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2021 / 16:19 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.