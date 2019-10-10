NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor den am 7. November erwarteten Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 630 auf 650 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er bleibe optimistisch hinsichtlich des Ausblicks für den Windenergie-Markt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Virgo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Auftragseingang dürfte bei Vestas im abgelaufenen Quartal stark geblieben sein./ck/la



