|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
650,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
68,94 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
524,00 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Alexander Virgo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
593,50 DKK
|17:26 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|08.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:26 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|26.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:21 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|16:21 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|16:16 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|15:36 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|15:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:36 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|15:36 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|15:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sell
|15:36 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|14:51 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:51 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:51 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|14:51 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|13:36 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Beiersdorf buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Software overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|10:31 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|09:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|09:41 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|08:36 Uhr
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|08:36 Uhr
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|08:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|09.10.19
|Bayer Neutral
|09.10.19
|adidas Outperform
|09.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.19
|JENOPTIK buy
|09.10.19
|Infineon buy
|09.10.19
|Infineon buy
|09.10.19
|QIAGEN Neutral
|09.10.19
|QIAGEN buy
|09.10.19
|Wirecard Underperform
|09.10.19
|Wirecard Underperform
|09.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|09.10.19
|Wirecard buy
