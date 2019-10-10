finanzen.net
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

69,92EUR
-0,16EUR
-0,23%
15:56:46
STU
524,00DKK
+0,40DKK
+0,08%
16:59:59
CPH
10.10.2019
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor den am 7. November erwarteten Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 630 auf 650 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er bleibe optimistisch hinsichtlich des Ausblicks für den Windenergie-Markt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Virgo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Auftragseingang dürfte bei Vestas im abgelaufenen Quartal stark geblieben sein./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2019 / 01:01 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		Kursziel:
650,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
68,94 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
524,00 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Virgo		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
593,50 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

17:26 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
08.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17:26 UhrVestas Wind Systems A-S buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
26.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
11.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
15.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
07.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralUBS AG
08.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

27.09.19
Vestas-Aktie fällt: Vestas will 590 Stellen in Dänemark und Deutschland streichen (dpa-afx)
11.09.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Vestas auf 'Buy' - Ziel 585 Kronen (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
Wie Experten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im August einstuften (finanzen.net)
15.08.19
Vestas-Aktie schwächelt: Vestas senkt Ausblick für Gewinnmarge (dpa-afx)
13.08.19
Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.08.19
Windkraft-Krise: Hersteller Vestas fordert 'Nationalen Aktionsplan' (dpa-afx)
05.08.19
Bund will Ausbaugrenze für Windräder an Land im Norden senken (dpa-afx)
13.05.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Vestas auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 610 Kronen (dpa-afx)

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+13,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,26%
Ø Kursziel: 593,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 2
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Kepler Cheuvreux
630 DKK
HSBC
570 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
485 DKK
UBS AG
585 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
702 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
610 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
650 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,26%
Ø Kursziel: 593,50
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

