Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

24,62EUR
+0,31EUR
+1,28%
14:55:08
XETRA
24,30EUR
-0,53EUR
-2,13%
18.01.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

19.01.2022 11:56

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 300 auf 272 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch bei den anstehenden Quartalszahlen der europäischen Investitionsgüterindustrie dürften Anleger vor allem auf die Belastungen durch Lieferkettenprobleme und Kosteninflation sowie zunehmend auf die Wachstumsaussichten für 2022 achten, schrieb das Analystenteam um Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Seine Positionierung mit Blick auf die Zahlenbekanntgabe ist konservativ: Er zieht defensive Werte zyklischen Aktien vor./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 05:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 05:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
272,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
24,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
992,81%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
242,33 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:56 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
12.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
10.02.21
Vestas steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 242,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
300
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
UBS AG
272,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
299,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
265,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 242,33
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:39 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
13:07 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Underperform
13:07 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
13:05 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
13:05 Uhr Kone Outperform
13:04 Uhr Siemens Outperform
12:57 Uhr Renault Buy
12:56 Uhr UBS Buy
12:56 Uhr Schaeffler Overweight
12:44 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
12:39 Uhr Siemens Outperform
12:38 Uhr TRATON Neutral
12:38 Uhr Schneider Electric Sell
12:37 Uhr SAFRAN Buy
12:37 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
12:37 Uhr Kone Neutral
12:36 Uhr KION GROUP Sell
12:36 Uhr Dürr Neutral
12:32 Uhr Apple Buy
12:31 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
12:30 Uhr Givaudan Underweight
12:29 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
12:29 Uhr Ceconomy St. Underweight
12:29 Uhr Richemont Buy
12:27 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
12:24 Uhr Fraport Buy
12:22 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
12:15 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
12:13 Uhr Stabilus Hold
12:12 Uhr HUGO BOSS Buy
12:12 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy
12:11 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
12:05 Uhr LEONI Verkaufen
11:56 Uhr BHP Group Neutral
11:53 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Buy
11:52 Uhr SAFRAN Buy
11:50 Uhr VINCI Buy
11:42 Uhr ExxonMobil Sector Perform
11:41 Uhr Richemont Outperform
11:32 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
11:24 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Buy
11:23 Uhr Microsoft Buy
11:20 Uhr Kone Neutral
11:14 Uhr Dürr Neutral
11:13 Uhr Schneider Electric Buy
11:13 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
11:12 Uhr GEA Buy
11:11 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
11:11 Uhr Siemens Buy
11:10 Uhr KION GROUP Buy

