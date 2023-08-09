Deutsche Bank AG

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

14:26 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 210 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Aufträge und auch die Preise hätten im zweiten Quartal enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts technischer Probleme in der Branche könne das Zahlenwerk des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen aber doch positiv aufgenommen werden./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / 06:43 / CET

