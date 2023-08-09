DAX 15.997 +0,9%ESt50 4.384 +1,6%TDax 3.157 +0,6%Dow 35.226 +0,3%Nas 13.757 +0,3%Bitcoin 26.701 -0,9%Euro 1,1011 +0,3%Öl 86,58 -1,1%Gold 1.919 +0,2%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

22,09 EUR -2,38 EUR -9,73 %
STU
22,61 EUR -0,95 EUR -4,03 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 24,27 Mrd. EUR KGV -17,12

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

14:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
22,09 EUR -2,38 EUR -9,73%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 210 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Aufträge und auch die Preise hätten im zweiten Quartal enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts technischer Probleme in der Branche könne das Zahlenwerk des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen aber doch positiv aufgenommen werden./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / 06:43 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
210,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
22,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Gael de-Bray 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
217,25 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

15:41 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
09.08.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

