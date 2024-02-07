DAX 16.984 +0,4%ESt50 4.709 +0,6%MSCI World 3.265 +0,6%Dow 38.677 +0,4%Nas 15.757 +1,0%Bitcoin 41.572 +1,1%Euro 1,0758 -0,1%Öl 80,32 +1,1%Gold 2.025 -0,5%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

26,87 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,19 %
STU
27,00 EUR +0,20 EUR +0,73 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 25,47 Mrd. EUR

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

14:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
26,87 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,19%
Aktie kaufen
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 220 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinen-Hersteller habe in allen Bereichen die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf 2024 sei weniger konservativ als von ihm befürchtet./edh/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2024 / 07:08 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

