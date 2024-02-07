Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 220 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinen-Hersteller habe in allen Bereichen die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf 2024 sei weniger konservativ als von ihm befürchtet./edh/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2024 / 07:08 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
26,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Gael de-Bray
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
209,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
