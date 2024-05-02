DAX 17.964 +0,4%ESt50 4.913 +0,5%MSCI World 3.322 +0,8%Dow 38.226 +0,9%Nas 15.841 +1,5%Bitcoin 54.998 -0,2%Euro 1,0746 +0,2%Öl 84,00 +0,4%Gold 2.298 -0,3%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,87 EUR -0,28 EUR -1,16 %
STU
23,30 CHF -0,02 CHF -0,09 %
BRX
Marktkap. 25,21 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

13:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
23,87 EUR -0,28 EUR -1,16%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 220 dänischen Kronen auf "Hold" belassen. Der Auftragseingang des Windturbinen-Herstellers habe leicht positiv überrascht, der Umsatz derweil negativ, schrieb Analyst John Kim am Donnerstag nach dem Quartalsbericht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 08:22 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
23,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
John Kim 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
218,78 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

