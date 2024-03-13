DAX 18.511 +0,7%ESt50 5.095 +0,6%MSCI World 3.414 -0,2%Dow 39.282 -0,1%Nas 16.316 -0,4%Bitcoin 65.667 +1,6%Euro 1,0816 -0,2%Öl 85,63 -0,3%Gold 2.187 +0,4%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

25,96 EUR -0,31 EUR -1,18 %
STU
193,48 DKK -2,94 DKK -1,50 %
CHX
Marktkap. 26,94 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

14:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
25,96 EUR -0,31 EUR -1,18%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 226 auf 220 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Lucas Ferhani rechnet laut seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick im ersten Quartal mit einem "lauen Lüftchen". Das Jahresergebnis der Dänen hänge vor allem vom zweiten Halbjahr ab./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 11:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 20:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
25,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
193,48 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

