Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 226 auf 220 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Lucas Ferhani rechnet laut seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick im ersten Quartal mit einem "lauen Lüftchen". Das Jahresergebnis der Dänen hänge vor allem vom zweiten Halbjahr ab./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 11:55 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 20:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
220,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
25,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
193,48 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|14:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:11
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.