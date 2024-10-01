Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 20,35 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 220 auf 160 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Dänen könnten im Bereich Power Solutions durchaus positiv überraschen, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Das Servicegeschäft stehe aber zunächst im Fokus und könnte ihnen den Wind aus den Segeln nehmen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 16:14 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 19:01 / ET
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
160,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
19,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
197,89 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
