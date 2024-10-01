DAX 19.213 -0,6%ESt50 4.954 -0,9%MSCI World 3.690 -0,1%Dow 42.157 -0,4%Nas 17.910 -1,5%Bitcoin 55.662 +1,1%Euro 1,1066 +0,0%Öl 74,70 +0,3%Gold 2.648 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Covestro 606214 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NIO A2N4PB
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Eskalation im Nahostkonflikt: DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen ungleich -- Nike mit Umsatzrückgang -- IPO: Pentixapharm-Aktien werden in unterer Hälfte der Spanne platziert -- GRENKE im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Aufwind: Rüstungswerte profitieren von Nahost-Spannungen Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Aufwind: Rüstungswerte profitieren von Nahost-Spannungen
Goldpreis: "Strohfeuer" nach Irans Raketenangriff auf Israel Goldpreis: "Strohfeuer" nach Irans Raketenangriff auf Israel
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Einfach, smart, diversifiziert - Der Top 10 Crypto ETP - Jetzt informieren!

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
18,93 EUR +0,11 EUR +0,58 %
STU
18,02 CHF -0,87 CHF -4,63 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 20,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

08:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
18,93 EUR 0,11 EUR 0,58%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 220 auf 160 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Dänen könnten im Bereich Power Solutions durchaus positiv überraschen, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Das Servicegeschäft stehe aber zunächst im Fokus und könnte ihnen den Wind aus den Segeln nehmen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 16:14 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 19:01 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
160,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
19,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
197,89 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.10.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.09.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.09.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net September 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im August
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie nach gekappter Prognose auf Talfahrt
finanzen.net Juli 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
finanzen.net Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im Juni 2024
dpa-afx EnBW-Aktie gewinnt: EnBW startet mit Bau von XXL-Windpark in Nordsee