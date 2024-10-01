Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 220 auf 160 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Dänen könnten im Bereich Power Solutions durchaus positiv überraschen, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Das Servicegeschäft stehe aber zunächst im Fokus und könnte ihnen den Wind aus den Segeln nehmen./ag/gl

