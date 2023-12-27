Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor Zahlen von 161 auf 162 dänischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Kennziffern dürften den Zielen des Windturbinenherstellers entsprechen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) sollte aber die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen haben./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2024 / 18:30 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
162,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
27,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
203,67 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
206,63 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|10:31
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:31
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
