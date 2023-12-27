JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

10:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor Zahlen von 161 auf 162 dänischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Kennziffern dürften den Zielen des Windturbinenherstellers entsprechen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) sollte aber die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen haben./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2024 / 18:30 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com