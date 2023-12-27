DAX 16.587 +0,0%ESt50 4.454 -0,2%MSCI World 3.121 +0,2%Dow 37.466 +0,1%Nas 14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin 40.060 -0,1%Euro 1,0938 -0,1%Öl 77,66 -1,6%Gold 2.029 -0,8%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

27,19 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,95 %
STU
203,67 DKK +2,16 DKK +1,07 %
BTE
Marktkap. 27,67 Mrd. EUR KGV -17,12

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

10:31 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
27,19 EUR -0,26 EUR -0,95%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas vor Zahlen von 161 auf 162 dänischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Kennziffern dürften den Zielen des Windturbinenherstellers entsprechen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) sollte aber die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen haben./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2024 / 18:30 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

