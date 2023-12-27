Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 dänischen Kronen belassen. Im Vergleich zum Analystenkonsens rechnet Analyst Akash Gupta mit einem durchwachsenen Abschneiden des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen. Dies schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus werde wohl auf dem Ausblick auf 2024 liegen - mit einem Margenkonsens, der die Messlatte hoch lege./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2024 / 17:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
162,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
26,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
209,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
