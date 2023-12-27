JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

09:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 dänischen Kronen belassen. Im Vergleich zum Analystenkonsens rechnet Analyst Akash Gupta mit einem durchwachsenen Abschneiden des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen. Dies schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus werde wohl auf dem Ausblick auf 2024 liegen - mit einem Margenkonsens, der die Messlatte hoch lege./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2024 / 17:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

