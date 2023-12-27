DAX 16.920 -0,2%ESt50 4.635 +0,0%MSCI World 3.216 +0,1%Dow 38.109 +0,2%Nas 15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin 38.784 +0,1%Euro 1,0836 -0,2%Öl 83,90 +0,3%Gold 2.033 +0,7%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

26,16 EUR -0,46 EUR -1,71 %
STU
24,53 CHF -0,23 CHF -0,91 %
BRX
Marktkap. 26,79 Mrd. EUR KGV -17,12

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

09:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
26,16 EUR -0,46 EUR -1,71%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 dänischen Kronen belassen. Im Vergleich zum Analystenkonsens rechnet Analyst Akash Gupta mit einem durchwachsenen Abschneiden des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen. Dies schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus werde wohl auf dem Ausblick auf 2024 liegen - mit einem Margenkonsens, der die Messlatte hoch lege./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2024 / 17:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
162,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
26,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
209,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:26 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
15.01.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.01.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

