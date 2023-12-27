JP Morgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 dänischen Kronen belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das vierte Quartal ein guter Jahresabschluss gewesen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Es unterstütze die Zielsetzungen für 2024. Die Ergebnisse sollten ausreichen, um die Aktie zu stützen, denn die Erwartungen seien im Vorfeld gesunken./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 07:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 07:28 / GMT

