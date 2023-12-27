DAX 16.978 -0,3%ESt50 4.685 -0,1%MSCI World 3.245 +0,3%Dow 38.656 +0,4%Nas 15.687 +0,5%Bitcoin 40.017 -0,1%Euro 1,0769 +0,1%Öl 78,94 +0,2%Gold 2.034 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 Palantir A2QA4J Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 MorphoSys 663200 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Plug Power A1JA81 Infineon 623100 RWE 703712 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow startet fester -- DAX im Minus -- Alibaba verfehlt Erwartungen -- RENK-IPO erfolgreich -- TeamViewer steigert Gewinn -- Snap enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Uber, Siemens Energy, AMC, Disney im Fokus
Top News
Alibaba-Aktie rutscht trotz Aktienrückkaufprogramm an der NYSE ab: Alibaba bei Umsatz und Ergebnis unter den Erwartungen
Ford-Aktie stark: Ford-Bilanz schlägt Erwartungen - Neue Elektro-Strategie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Thematisches Investieren vereinfacht: Zugang zu 14 Themen mit EINEM ETF - Entdecken Sie den WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
26,92 EUR +1,48 EUR +5,80 %
STU
198,89 DKK +13,94 DKK +7,54 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 25,24 Mrd. EUR KGV -17,12

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

10:36 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
26,92 EUR 1,48 EUR 5,80%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 dänischen Kronen belassen. Auf den ersten Blick sei das vierte Quartal ein guter Jahresabschluss gewesen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Es unterstütze die Zielsetzungen für 2024. Die Ergebnisse sollten ausreichen, um die Aktie zu stützen, denn die Erwartungen seien im Vorfeld gesunken./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 07:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 07:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
162,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
27,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
198,89 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
209,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

14:46 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
14:36 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
10:36 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S