DAX 16.985 +0,4%ESt50 4.727 +0,2%MSCI World 3.281 +0,5%Dow 38.672 -0,1%Nas 15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin 44.508 -0,4%Euro 1,0766 -0,2%Öl 81,22 -0,8%Gold 2.021 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y PayPal A14R7U Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Rüstungstitel profitieren von Bestellungen westlicher Staaten -- Siemens Energy, Tesla, Bayer, Tod's, SAP, Diamondback im Fokus
Top News
UBS AG bescheinigt Buy für SAP SE-Aktie
DAX am Montag zeitweise über 17.000-Punkte-Marke - Analyst mahnt zur Vorsicht
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
In herausfordernden Zeiten auf die Qualität von Schweizer Unternehmen setzen: Erfahren Sie mehr zu den Schweizer Top Picks für das neue Jahr 2024!

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
26,00 EUR +0,12 EUR +0,46 %
STU
24,88 CHF -0,10 CHF -0,39 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 25,96 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

12:16 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
26,00 EUR 0,12 EUR 0,46%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 162 auf 172 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta wertete das Quartal als ein weiteres auf dem Wege zur Normalisierung der geschäftlichen Tätigkeit. Allerdings habe der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen von frei gewordenen Mitteln aus der Forschung und Entwicklung sowie von staatlichen Hilfen profitiert, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2024 / 20:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
26,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
211,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

12:16 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
08.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
08.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.02.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S