JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

12:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 162 auf 172 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta wertete das Quartal als ein weiteres auf dem Wege zur Normalisierung der geschäftlichen Tätigkeit. Allerdings habe der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen von frei gewordenen Mitteln aus der Forschung und Entwicklung sowie von staatlichen Hilfen profitiert, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2024 / 20:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images