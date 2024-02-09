Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 162 auf 172 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta wertete das Quartal als ein weiteres auf dem Wege zur Normalisierung der geschäftlichen Tätigkeit. Allerdings habe der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen von frei gewordenen Mitteln aus der Forschung und Entwicklung sowie von staatlichen Hilfen profitiert, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2024 / 20:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
26,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
211,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|12:16
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:16
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:16
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG