Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 172 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller sei verhalten ins Jahr gestartet und habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:16 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:16 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
186,85 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,95%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
