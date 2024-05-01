DAX 17.952 +0,1%ESt50 4.909 -0,2%MSCI World 3.294 -0,3%Dow 37.903 +0,2%Nas 15.605 -0,3%Bitcoin 54.470 +0,1%Euro 1,0701 -0,1%Öl 84,03 +0,5%Gold 2.300 -0,8%
Marktkap. 25,42 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

12:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
23,82 EUR -1,42 EUR -5,63%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 172 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller sei verhalten ins Jahr gestartet und habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:16 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 07:16 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
186,85 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,95%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S