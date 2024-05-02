Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einem Treffen mit dem Management des Windkraftkonzerns auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 172 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Schwäche im ersten Quartal sei saisonal, dies sei eine der Botschaften gewesen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 09:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 09:20 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
23,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
218,56 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
