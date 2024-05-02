JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

13:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einem Treffen mit dem Management des Windkraftkonzerns auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 172 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Schwäche im ersten Quartal sei saisonal, dies sei eine der Botschaften gewesen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx

