Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

24,48 EUR +0,33 EUR +1,37 %
STU
23,30 CHF -0,02 CHF -0,09 %
BRX
Marktkap. 25,21 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

13:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
24,48 EUR 0,33 EUR 1,37%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einem Treffen mit dem Management des Windkraftkonzerns auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 172 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Schwäche im ersten Quartal sei saisonal, dies sei eine der Botschaften gewesen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 09:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2024 / 09:20 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
172,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
23,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
218,56 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

