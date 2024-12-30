DAX 20.023 +0,6%ESt50 4.909 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 15,26 +3,7%Dow 42.544 -0,1%Nas 19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin 92.305 +1,2%Euro 1,0353 +0,0%Öl 74,90 +0,1%Gold 2.632 +0,3%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

13,55 EUR +0,40 EUR +3,00 %
STU
12,58 CHF +0,10 CHF +0,80 %
BRX
Marktkap. 13,27 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,55 EUR 0,40 EUR 3,00%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller dürfte im saisonal üblicherweise starken Schlussquartal des vergangenen Jahres Aufträge für landgestützte Anlagen mit einer Gesamtleistung von 4,93 Gigawatt erhalten haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Das wäre ein Rückgang um gut ein Drittel gegenüber dem Vorjahr, entspräche aber der zuletzt von den Dänen veröffentlichten Konsensschätzung./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.01.2025 / 23:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.01.2025 / 23:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
123,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
157,22 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:11 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.12.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.12.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

