NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windturbinenhersteller dürfte im saisonal üblicherweise starken Schlussquartal des vergangenen Jahres Aufträge für landgestützte Anlagen mit einer Gesamtleistung von 4,93 Gigawatt erhalten haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Das wäre ein Rückgang um gut ein Drittel gegenüber dem Vorjahr, entspräche aber der zuletzt von den Dänen veröffentlichten Konsensschätzung./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.01.2025 / 23:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.01.2025 / 23:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
