JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

11:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andrew Wilson sieht mit Blick auf die anstehende Berichtssaison für das abgelaufene Quartal einen Mangel an Impulsen in der europäischen Kapitalgüterbranche. Zum Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller Vestas, der am 12. Februar berichten wird, schrieb er in der am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie, dass der Fokus auf dem Ausblick liegen dürfte./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2025 / 17:29 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

