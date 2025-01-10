Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 12,64 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andrew Wilson sieht mit Blick auf die anstehende Berichtssaison für das abgelaufene Quartal einen Mangel an Impulsen in der europäischen Kapitalgüterbranche. Zum Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller Vestas, der am 12. Februar berichten wird, schrieb er in der am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie, dass der Fokus auf dem Ausblick liegen dürfte./ck/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2025 / 17:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Wilson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
160,88 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
