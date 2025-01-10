DAX 20.056 -0,8%ESt50 4.924 -1,1%Top 10 Crypto 14,32 -6,5%Dow 41.938 -1,6%Nas 19.162 -1,6%Bitcoin 89.912 -2,4%Euro 1,0197 -0,4%Öl 81,02 +1,5%Gold 2.681 -0,3%
DAX gibt nach -- NEL mit Steuergutschrift -- J&J wohl vor Milliarden-Deal -- Porsche mit Auslieferungsrückgang -- Berkshire Hathaway, TSMC, SMA Solar, VERBIO, QIAGEN, Commerzbank, UniCredit im Fokus
Marktkap. 12,64 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andrew Wilson sieht mit Blick auf die anstehende Berichtssaison für das abgelaufene Quartal einen Mangel an Impulsen in der europäischen Kapitalgüterbranche. Zum Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller Vestas, der am 12. Februar berichten wird, schrieb er in der am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie, dass der Fokus auf dem Ausblick liegen dürfte./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2025 / 17:29 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

