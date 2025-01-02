DAX 20.911 +0,0%ESt50 5.146 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 17,17 +3,6%Dow 43.488 +0,8%Nas 19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin 104.728 +6,2%Euro 1,0326 +0,5%Öl 80,44 -0,4%Gold 2.708 +0,2%
12,40 EUR -0,40 EUR -3,09 %
XETRA
11,73 CHF -0,35 CHF -2,90 %
BRX
Marktkap. 12,91 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

12:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
12,40 EUR -0,40 EUR -3,09%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor den Quartalszahlen aus dem Kapitalgütersektor auf "Neutral" belassen. Allein mit Blick auf die Endabnehmermärkte zähle der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen zu den am besten positionierten Unternehmen im Sektor, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Sektorausblick. Die Dänen lägen in dieser Betrachtung vor Siemens Energy auf Platz eins./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2025 / 19:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
12,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
160,88 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

