JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

12:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor den Quartalszahlen aus dem Kapitalgütersektor auf "Neutral" belassen. Allein mit Blick auf die Endabnehmermärkte zähle der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen zu den am besten positionierten Unternehmen im Sektor, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Sektorausblick. Die Dänen lägen in dieser Betrachtung vor Siemens Energy auf Platz eins./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2025 / 19:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

