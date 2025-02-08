DAX 22.039 +0,0%ESt50 5.377 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,37 -1,6%Dow 44.594 +0,3%Nas 19.644 -0,4%Bitcoin 91.881 -0,6%Euro 1,0340 -0,2%Öl 76,00 -1,1%Gold 2.891 -0,3%
Marktkap. 13,9 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

10.02.25
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,47 EUR -0,39 EUR -2,78%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sei mit Recht zu loben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Gegenwind noch nicht abgeflaut./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2025 / 18:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
123,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,11 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

