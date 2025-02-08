Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,9 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sei mit Recht zu loben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Gegenwind noch nicht abgeflaut./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2025 / 18:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
