JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

10.02.25

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sei mit Recht zu loben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings sei der Gegenwind noch nicht abgeflaut./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2025 / 18:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images