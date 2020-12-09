  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

169,10EUR
-1,60EUR
-0,94%
14:01:54
STU
15.12.2020 13:36

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 950 dänische Kronen belassen. Er bleibe optimistisch für den europäischen Anlagegüter-Sektor, werde aber 2021 selektiver sein, schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen Vestas erhöhte er seine kurzfristigen und leicht seine längerfristigen Schätzungen und verschob außerdem den Bewertungszeitraum in die Zukunft./ssc/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2020 / 13:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.12.2020 / 13:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
950,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.257,69 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.257,50 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,45%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.026,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

13:36 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral UBS AG
09.12.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.12.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
07.12.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.11.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Kepler Cheuvreux
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-18,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,37%
Ø Kursziel: 1.026,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
400
600
800
1000
1200
1400
Credit Suisse Group
540,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.152,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
680,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
1.350,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
1.066,00 DKK
HSBC
820,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
1.380,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1.300,00 DKK
UBS AG
950,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,37%
Ø Kursziel: 1.026,44
