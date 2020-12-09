|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
950,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.257,69 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,46%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.257,50 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.026,44 DKK
|13:36 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:36 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Reduce
|HSBC
|06.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.12.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.08.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.08.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.04.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|12:47 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|12:46 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|12:44 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|12:44 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|12:40 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:40 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|12:20 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|12:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|12:15 Uhr
|Bilfinger Neutral
|12:10 Uhr
|Inditex Sector Perform
|11:35 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) buy
|11:18 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|11:16 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:16 Uhr
|GEA Neutral
|11:15 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|11:04 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|11:03 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|10:59 Uhr
|Südzucker Hold
|10:58 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Südzucker Neutral
|10:19 Uhr
|Inditex buy
|10:18 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|10:12 Uhr
|CropEnergies kaufen
|09:51 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Reduce
|09:49 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|07:45 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|07:44 Uhr
|BAT buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|07:42 Uhr
|LOréal buy
|07:41 Uhr
|Henkel vz. buy
|14.12.20
|HelloFresh Halten
|14.12.20
|METRO (St.) Hold
|14.12.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|14.12.20
|Nike buy
|14.12.20
|FedEx Outperform
|14.12.20
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|14.12.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|14.12.20
|MorphoSys buy
|14.12.20
|LANXESS kaufen
|14.12.20
|ZEAL Network buy
|14.12.20
|DEUTZ buy
|14.12.20
|AstraZeneca buy
|14.12.20
|HHLA buy
|14.12.20
|Zurich Insurance buy
|14.12.20
|Stabilus buy
|14.12.20
|HENSOLDT buy
|14.12.20
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan