ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 950 dänische Kronen belassen. Er bleibe optimistisch für den europäischen Anlagegüter-Sektor, werde aber 2021 selektiver sein, schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen Vestas erhöhte er seine kurzfristigen und leicht seine längerfristigen Schätzungen und verschob außerdem den Bewertungszeitraum in die Zukunft./ssc/tih