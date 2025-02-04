Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 215 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Skandinavier hätten das Jahr 2024 mit einer starken Note beendet, schrieb Analystin Deepa Venkateswaran am Mittwoch nach dem Quartalsbericht des Windkraftkonzerns. Die Resultate signalisierten eine Stabilisierung nach zuletzt schwierigen neun Monaten. Die vorsichtige Prognose für 2025 sorgt Venkateswaran nicht allzu sehr, da es klare Treiber gebe, beispielsweise im Geschäft mit Windkraft auf See./ajx/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 11:06 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 11:06 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
215,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
14,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Deepa Venkateswaran
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
