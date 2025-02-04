DAX 21.506 +0,0%ESt50 5.258 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,03 +0,4%Dow 44.556 +0,3%Nas 19.654 +1,4%Bitcoin 94.669 +0,2%Euro 1,0413 +0,3%Öl 75,34 -0,9%Gold 2.865 +0,8%
Heute im Fokus
Zollsorgen: DAX stabil -- Google-Mutter Alphabet mit Gewinnsprung -- Novo Nordisk weiter von Gewichtssenkern beflügelt -- VW, AMD, Snap, Disney, Uber im Fokus
VW-Spitze und Betriebsrat stellen sich der Belegschaft - Aktie verliert
Mattel-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Mattel-Zahlen überzeugen
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

14,17 EUR +0,63 EUR +4,62 %
STU
13,24 CHF +0,55 CHF +4,32 %
BRX
Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Bernstein Research

13:51 Uhr
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 215 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Skandinavier hätten das Jahr 2024 mit einer starken Note beendet, schrieb Analystin Deepa Venkateswaran am Mittwoch nach dem Quartalsbericht des Windkraftkonzerns. Die Resultate signalisierten eine Stabilisierung nach zuletzt schwierigen neun Monaten. Die vorsichtige Prognose für 2025 sorgt Venkateswaran nicht allzu sehr, da es klare Treiber gebe, beispielsweise im Geschäft mit Windkraft auf See./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 11:06 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 11:06 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
215,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
14,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Deepa Venkateswaran 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

