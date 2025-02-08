DAX 22.434 -1,8%ESt50 5.461 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,68 -0,1%Dow 44.628 +0,2%Nas 20.056 +0,1%Bitcoin 92.993 +0,4%Euro 1,0431 +0,1%Öl 76,24 +0,1%Gold 2.950 +0,6%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

13,24 EUR +0,35 EUR +2,68 %
STU
99,32 DKK +1,84 DKK +1,89 %
BTE
Marktkap. 13,27 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Bernstein Research

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

08:21 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,24 EUR 0,35 EUR 2,68%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 215 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Deepa Venkateswaran passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwochabend an die jüngste Bilanz und den Ausblick der Dänen an. Insgesamt sieht sie den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen auf einem glaubwürdigen Weg zu höherer Profitabilität./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 20:01 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 06:01 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
195,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
12,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
99,32 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Deepa Venkateswaran 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
147,67 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

