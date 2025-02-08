Bernstein Research

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

08:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 215 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Deepa Venkateswaran passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwochabend an die jüngste Bilanz und den Ausblick der Dänen an. Insgesamt sieht sie den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen auf einem glaubwürdigen Weg zu höherer Profitabilität./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 20:01 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 06:01 / UTC

