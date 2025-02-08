Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,27 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 215 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analystin Deepa Venkateswaran passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwochabend an die jüngste Bilanz und den Ausblick der Dänen an. Insgesamt sieht sie den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen auf einem glaubwürdigen Weg zu höherer Profitabilität./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 20:01 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 06:01 / UTC
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
195,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
12,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
99,32 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Deepa Venkateswaran
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
147,67 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
