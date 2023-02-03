DAX 15.476 -0,2%ESt50 4.258 +0,4%TDax 3.339 +0,1%Dow 33.926 -0,4%Nas 12.007 -1,6%Bitcoin 21.650 -0,2%Euro 1,0795 -1,1%Öl 79,82 -2,8%Gold 1.866 +0,0%
Heute im Fokus Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt leichter -- Amazon-Gewinn bricht ein -- Apple mit Gewinnrückgang -- LEONI, Alphabet, Starbucks, GoPro, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Ausland Wall Street-Aktie: Nach deutlichen Preissenkungen - Sind Teslas Gewinne in Gefahr?
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

27,14 EUR -0,33 EUR -1,20 %
WKNA3CMNS SymbolVWSYF
27,12 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,37 %
WKNA3CMNS SymbolVWSYF
WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

02.02.23 - Credit Suisse Group
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 dänischen Kronen belassen. Trotz der enttäuschenden Zahlen Ende Januar sehe es künftig besser für den Windanlagenbauer aus, schrieb Analyst Mark Freshney in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Installationen von Anlagen dürften sich künftig beschleunigen./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 16:52 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 04:02 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
250,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
26,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
221,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

02.02.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Credit Suisse Group
31.01.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.01.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
27.01.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

