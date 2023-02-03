Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 250 dänischen Kronen belassen. Trotz der enttäuschenden Zahlen Ende Januar sehe es künftig besser für den Windanlagenbauer aus, schrieb Analyst Mark Freshney in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Installationen von Anlagen dürften sich künftig beschleunigen./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2023 / 16:52 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 04:02 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
250,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
26,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
221,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
