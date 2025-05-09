Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,33 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 dänischen Kronen belassen. Bei einem Treffen mit dem Management habe sich dieses zuversichtlich zu den Auslieferungen in diesem Jahr geäußert, schrieb Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem politisch schwierigen US-Markt decke das Auftragsbuch die kommenden 18 Monate ab./rob/bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 04:23 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 04:23 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
133,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
12,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
138,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|08.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG