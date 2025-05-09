DAX 23.499 +0,6%ESt50 5.310 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 14,13 +5,3%Dow 41.249 -0,3%Nas 17.929 +0,0%Bitcoin 92.071 +0,6%Euro 1,1251 +0,0%Öl 63,88 +1,2%Gold 3.329 +0,0%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

12,99 EUR +0,49 EUR +3,92 %
STU
12,30 CHF +0,65 CHF +5,58 %
BRX
Marktkap. 13,33 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

08.05.25
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
12,99 EUR 0,49 EUR 3,92%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 dänischen Kronen belassen. Bei einem Treffen mit dem Management habe sich dieses zuversichtlich zu den Auslieferungen in diesem Jahr geäußert, schrieb Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem politisch schwierigen US-Markt decke das Auftragsbuch die kommenden 18 Monate ab./rob/bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 04:23 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2025 / 04:23 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
133,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
12,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
138,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

