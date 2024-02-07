DAX 18.091 +0,9%ESt50 5.001 +0,9%MSCI World 3.351 -1,2%Dow 37.983 -1,2%Nas 16.175 -1,6%Bitcoin 62.412 +1,2%Euro 1,0657 +0,1%Öl 89,80 -0,4%Gold 2.350 +0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Iran-Israel-Konflikt: DAX über 18.000 Punkten -- Entlassungen bei Tesla? -- Nikola mit Reverse Aktiensplit -- Rivian, Samsung, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT im Fokus
Top News
Schwache Performance in Wien: ATX Prime schwächer
Starker Wochentag in Europa: Anleger lassen STOXX 50 steigen
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

24,08 EUR -0,21 EUR -0,86 %
STU
179,65 DKK -1,35 DKK -0,75 %
BTE
Marktkap. 24,23 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

10:51 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
24,08 EUR -0,21 EUR -0,86%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der europäische Investitionsgütersektor dürfte im ersten Quartal ein organisches Umsatzwachstum von durchschnittlich 2 Prozent verzeichnet haben, schrieb das Analystenteam um Mark Fielding in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sein Fokus liege weiterhin auf Unternehmen, die einen attraktiven Wert in Relation zur Unternehmensqualität böten. Seine "Key Picks" sind Siemens, Metso, SKF, IMI, Weir und TT Electronics./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2024 / 17:52 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
23,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
179,65 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Mark Fielding 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10:51 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.04.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten DZ BANK
02.04.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

