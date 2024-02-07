Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der europäische Investitionsgütersektor dürfte im ersten Quartal ein organisches Umsatzwachstum von durchschnittlich 2 Prozent verzeichnet haben, schrieb das Analystenteam um Mark Fielding in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sein Fokus liege weiterhin auf Unternehmen, die einen attraktiven Wert in Relation zur Unternehmensqualität böten. Seine "Key Picks" sind Siemens, Metso, SKF, IMI, Weir und TT Electronics./edh/gl
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
23,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
179,65 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Fielding
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|10:51
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:51
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:51
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.04.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.