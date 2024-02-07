RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

10:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der europäische Investitionsgütersektor dürfte im ersten Quartal ein organisches Umsatzwachstum von durchschnittlich 2 Prozent verzeichnet haben, schrieb das Analystenteam um Mark Fielding in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sein Fokus liege weiterhin auf Unternehmen, die einen attraktiven Wert in Relation zur Unternehmensqualität böten. Seine "Key Picks" sind Siemens, Metso, SKF, IMI, Weir und TT Electronics./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2024 / 17:52 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 00:45 / EDT

