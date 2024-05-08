DAX 18.619 +0,7%ESt50 5.031 -0,1%MSCI World 3.396 -0,2%Dow 39.056 +0,4%Nas 16.303 -0,2%Bitcoin 56.994 +0,1%Euro 1,0732 -0,2%Öl 84,13 +0,4%Gold 2.316 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 NVIDIA 918422 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Palantir A2QA4J Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Neues Rekordhoch im Feiertagshandel: DAX über 18.600-Punkte-Marke -- Robinhood schlägt Erwartungen -- Arm überzeugt Anleger trotz starken Zahlen nicht -- Plug Power, AMC, RENK, Varta im Fokus
Top News
BBVA-Angebot: Offizielle Milliardenofferte für Sabadell - Aktien uneins
Munich Re-Aktie im Plus: Berenberg hebt Kursziel für Munich Re an
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
25,57 EUR +0,54 EUR +2,16 %
STU
24,91 CHF +1,29 CHF +5,46 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 25,27 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

08:01 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
25,57 EUR 0,54 EUR 2,16%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Quartalszahlen von Siemens Energy ließen positive Schlussfolgerungen für den dänischen Windkraftkonzern zu, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte vor allem für den US-Markt für Windkraft an Land./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 14:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 14:37 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
25,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
217,44 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:41 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.05.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S