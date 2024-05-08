RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Quartalszahlen von Siemens Energy ließen positive Schlussfolgerungen für den dänischen Windkraftkonzern zu, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte vor allem für den US-Markt für Windkraft an Land./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 14:37 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 14:37 / EDT

