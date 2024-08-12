RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

12:36 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen des dänischen Windanlagenbauers auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Zahlen hätten sich im Rahmen der Eckdaten bewegt, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Preisumfeld sei stark. Der Auftragseingang aus den USA indes sei schwächer ausgefallen./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

