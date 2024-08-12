DAX 17.902 +0,5%ESt50 4.725 +0,6%MSCI World 3.515 +0,4%Dow 39.784 +0,1%Nas 17.249 +0,4%Bitcoin 55.143 +0,1%Euro 1,1023 +0,3%Öl 81,05 +0,1%Gold 2.451 -0,6%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

12:36 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
21,22 EUR 0,14 EUR 0,66%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen des dänischen Windanlagenbauers auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Zahlen hätten sich im Rahmen der Eckdaten bewegt, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Preisumfeld sei stark. Der Auftragseingang aus den USA indes sei schwächer ausgefallen./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
21,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
214,56 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S