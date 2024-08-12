Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen des dänischen Windanlagenbauers auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Die Zahlen hätten sich im Rahmen der Eckdaten bewegt, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Preisumfeld sei stark. Der Auftragseingang aus den USA indes sei schwächer ausgefallen./la/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 02:19 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
21,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
214,56 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
