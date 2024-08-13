Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zum Quartalsbericht auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Neben der Bestätigung des attraktiven Ausblicks für den Bereich Power Solutions seien die Aussagen zum Dienstleistungsgeschäft zunehmend positiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Geschäft mit Windturbinen auf See dürfte Vestas 2025 einigen Gegenwind spüren, während die Aktivitäten mit Anlagen an Land stark seien./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
20,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
159,98 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
212,89 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
