DAX 18.170 +1,6%ESt50 4.803 +1,6%MSCI World 3.563 +1,2%Dow 40.491 +1,2%Nas 17.543 +2,0%Bitcoin 54.033 +1,2%Euro 1,0989 -0,2%Öl 81,11 +1,4%Gold 2.457 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Varta A0TGJ5 RWE 703712 TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 thyssenkrupp 750000 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Starke US-Konjunkturdaten: DAX über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street im Aufwind -- Depotüberblick: Warren Buffett trennt sich von Öl-Aktien -- Cisco, T-Mobile US, HelloFresh im Fokus
Top News
Walmart schraubt dank stark laufendem Geschäft die Prognose nach oben - Aktie im Rally-Modus
T-Mobile US-Aktie leichter: Millionenstrafe wegen Datenschutzverstößen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Anlagestrategien im Überblick: So finden Sie die Richtige für Ihre Finanzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
21,57 EUR +0,81 EUR +3,90 %
STU
159,98 DKK +5,02 DKK +3,24 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 21,31 Mrd. EUR KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

16:21 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
21,57 EUR 0,81 EUR 3,90%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zum Quartalsbericht auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Neben der Bestätigung des attraktiven Ausblicks für den Bereich Power Solutions seien die Aussagen zum Dienstleistungsgeschäft zunehmend positiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Geschäft mit Windturbinen auf See dürfte Vestas 2025 einigen Gegenwind spüren, während die Aktivitäten mit Anlagen an Land stark seien./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
243,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
20,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
159,98 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
212,89 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

16:21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16:21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten DZ BANK
13:51 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S