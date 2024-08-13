RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

16:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zum Quartalsbericht auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 243 dänischen Kronen belassen. Neben der Bestätigung des attraktiven Ausblicks für den Bereich Power Solutions seien die Aussagen zum Dienstleistungsgeschäft zunehmend positiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im Geschäft mit Windturbinen auf See dürfte Vestas 2025 einigen Gegenwind spüren, während die Aktivitäten mit Anlagen an Land stark seien./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.08.2024 / 06:17 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

