Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 243 auf 228 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Bei dem Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen steige das Vertrauen im Bereich Power Solutions, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Andererseits werfe aber das Dienstleistungsgeschäft weiterhin Fragen auf. Mit diesem begründete er gekürzte Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda)./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.08.2024 / 11:33 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.08.2024 / 11:33 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
228,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
20,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
206,78 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|18:51
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten
|DZ BANK
