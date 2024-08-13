DAX 18.782 +0,5%ESt50 4.913 +0,3%MSCI World 3.619 -0,8%Dow 40.906 -0,8%Nas 17.474 -1,6%Bitcoin 53.010 -0,4%Euro 1,1110 -0,7%Öl 78,87 -1,2%Gold 2.505 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF TUI TUAG50 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 EVOTEC 566480 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor NVIDIA-Zahlen: DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen tiefer --Berkshire Hathaway erstmals eine Billion Dollar wert -- Super Micro verschiebt Jahresbericht -- BYD: Mehr Gewinn -- VW, Aroundtown im Fokus
Top News
BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund leiht Moukoko nach Nizza aus BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund leiht Moukoko nach Nizza aus
Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag zurück Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag zurück
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+15% Performance seit Start: "Global Dynamic" Anlage-Depot mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagekonzept - jetzt kostenlose E-Mail-Updates aktivieren!

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
20,19 EUR -0,29 EUR -1,42 %
STU
20,35 EUR -0,17 EUR -0,83 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone
Marktkap. 20,83 Mrd. EUR KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

18:51 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
20,19 EUR -0,29 EUR -1,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 243 auf 228 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Bei dem Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen steige das Vertrauen im Bereich Power Solutions, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Andererseits werfe aber das Dienstleistungsgeschäft weiterhin Fragen auf. Mit diesem begründete er gekürzte Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda)./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.08.2024 / 11:33 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.08.2024 / 11:33 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
228,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
20,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
206,78 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

18:51 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.24 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie nach gekappter Prognose auf Talfahrt
finanzen.net Juli 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
finanzen.net Die Expertenmeinungen zur Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im Juni 2024
dpa-afx EnBW-Aktie gewinnt: EnBW startet mit Bau von XXL-Windpark in Nordsee
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie tiefrot: Vestas von sinkenden Umsätzen belastet
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal