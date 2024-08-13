RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

18:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 243 auf 228 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Bei dem Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen steige das Vertrauen im Bereich Power Solutions, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Andererseits werfe aber das Dienstleistungsgeschäft weiterhin Fragen auf. Mit diesem begründete er gekürzte Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda)./tih/ajx

