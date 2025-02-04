Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 156 dänischen Kronen auf "Outperform" belassen. Das vierte Quartal sei stark gewesen, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Der Ausblick sei indes etwas mau./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 02:34 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 02:34 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
156,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
13,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
