Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

14,03 EUR +0,49 EUR +3,58 %
13,14 CHF +0,45 CHF +3,53 %
Marktkap. 13,67 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

RBC Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

12:56 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
14,03 EUR 0,49 EUR 3,58%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 156 dänischen Kronen auf "Outperform" belassen. Das vierte Quartal sei stark gewesen, schrieb Analyst Colin Moody am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Der Ausblick sei indes etwas mau./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 02:34 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 02:34 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
156,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
13,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Colin Moody 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,44 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

