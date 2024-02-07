Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 101 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen biete weiterhin viele Gründe, um vorsichtig zu bleiben, schrieb Analyst Vladimir Sergievskiy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt ignoriere vorerst die Risiken./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 21:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2024 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
101,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
26,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Vladimir Sergievskiy
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
209,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|12:06
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:06
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.23
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:06
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.