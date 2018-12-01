finanzen.net
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

71,90EUR
-0,72EUR
-0,99%
16:13:10
XETRA
534,20DKK
-10,80DKK
-1,98%
16:31:55
CPH
30.09.2019
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas angesichts angekündigter Umstrukturierungen mit Stellenstreichungen in Dänemark und Deutschland auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 445 dänische Kronen belassen. Obwohl die Maßnahmen nur begrenzte Auswirkungen auf die Zielsetzungen für 2019 hätten, zeigten sie doch den Bedarf in der Branche für höhere Investitionen unter anderem in die Produktentwicklung auf, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Vestas-Aktie sei nach einer erfolgten Neubewertung im Sektorvergleich zu teuer geworden./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2019 / 09:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2019 / 09:54 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
445,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		Kurs*:
536,60 DKK		Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,07%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		Kurs aktuell:
534,20 DKK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,70%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
562,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
11.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
26.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
11.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyUBS AG
15.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S NeutralUBS AG
16.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.07.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S HoldHSBC
Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.2019Vestas Wind Systems A-S UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+5,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,20%
Ø Kursziel: 562,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
400
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
500 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
630 DKK
HSBC
570 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
485 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
625 DKK
UBS AG
585 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
702 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
445 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,20%
Ø Kursziel: 562,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

