NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas angesichts angekündigter Umstrukturierungen mit Stellenstreichungen in Dänemark und Deutschland auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 445 dänische Kronen belassen. Obwohl die Maßnahmen nur begrenzte Auswirkungen auf die Zielsetzungen für 2019 hätten, zeigten sie doch den Bedarf in der Branche für höhere Investitionen unter anderem in die Produktentwicklung auf, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Vestas-Aktie sei nach einer erfolgten Neubewertung im Sektorvergleich zu teuer geworden./tih/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2019 / 09:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2019 / 09:54 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.