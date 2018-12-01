|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
445,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
536,60 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,07%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
534,20 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,70%
|Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
562,00 DKK
|16:01 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|26.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.07.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|HSBC
|16:01 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.2019
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:06 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|16:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|16:01 Uhr
|BASF buy
|15:56 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|14:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|13:56 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|13:56 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|13:36 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|12:46 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Equal-Weight
|12:16 Uhr
|Henkel vz Underperform
|12:06 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|11:06 Uhr
|Infineon Hold
|11:06 Uhr
|Infineon Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|27.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|27.09.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
|27.09.19
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|27.09.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|27.09.19
|Siltronic buy
|27.09.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|27.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|27.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|27.09.19
|EON SE Underweight
|27.09.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|26.09.19
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|26.09.19
|Nordex Neutral
|26.09.19
|BASF Neutral
|26.09.19
|Covestro buy
|26.09.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
|26.09.19
|MorphoSys Neutral
|26.09.19
|Software Neutral
|26.09.19
|EON SE buy
|26.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|26.09.19
|Continental overweight
|26.09.19
|Continental Halten
|26.09.19
|adidas buy
|26.09.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|26.09.19
|Continental Hold
|26.09.19
|Wirecard buy
|26.09.19
|Wirecard buy
