Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

91,22EUR
+3,00EUR
+3,40%
12.12.2019
STU
674,24DKK
+12,54DKK
+1,89%
12.12.2019
BTE
12.12.2019 19:21
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Grundsätzlich dürften die Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sehr langfristig von Investitionen profitieren, die dem Klimawandel und -schutz geschuldet seien, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im kommenden Jahr dürften die Dänen allerdings die Umsatzspitze erreichen. Zudem nehme voraussichtlich der Wettbewerbsdruck zu angesichts von Anbietern aus China./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 10:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 16:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
460,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
674,24 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-31,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
674,24 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-31,77%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
590,91 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

12.12.19 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.19 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.19 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
27.11.19 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.11.19 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Ziel hochgeschraubt
Vestas-Aktie höher: Deutsche Bank hebt Vestas auf 'Buy'
Die Deutsche Bank hat Vestas von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 610 auf 700 dänische Kronen angehoben.
05.02.19
DAX schließt über 11.300 Punkten -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Infineon: Ergebnisrückgang -- ams setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- Google-Mutter Alphabet mit mehr Umsatz -- QIAGEN, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.08.19
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus (finanzen.net)
15.08.19
Wall Street schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- SGL-Aktie bricht nach Chefrücktritt und Prognosesenkung ein -- Walmart, Lufthansa, K+S, TOM TAILOR, Infineon, LEONI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.05.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Tag stabil -- Commerzbank-Bilanz besser als erwartet -- Siemens übertrifft die Erwartungen -- Wirecard erhöht Gewinnausblick -- BVB, MorphoSys, KlöCo im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Siemens schafft die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.11.19
DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Börsen vor dem Wochenende auf markanter Bergfahrt -- VW mit weiterem Dämpfer in USA -- Google übernimmt Fitbit -- Pinterest, Osram, Metro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.09.19
Vestas-Aktie fällt: Vestas will 590 Stellen in Dänemark und Deutschland streichen (dpa-afx)
15.08.19
Vestas-Aktie schwächelt: Vestas senkt Ausblick für Gewinnmarge (dpa-afx)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-12,36%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,36%
Ø Kursziel: 590,91
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
450
500
550
600
650
700
HSBC
570,00 DKK
UBS AG
585,00 DKK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
650,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
520,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
702,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
700,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
615,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
516 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
460,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,36%
Ø Kursziel: 590,91
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

