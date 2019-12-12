NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Grundsätzlich dürften die Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sehr langfristig von Investitionen profitieren, die dem Klimawandel und -schutz geschuldet seien, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im kommenden Jahr dürften die Dänen allerdings die Umsatzspitze erreichen. Zudem nehme voraussichtlich der Wettbewerbsdruck zu angesichts von Anbietern aus China./bek/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 10:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 16:35 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.