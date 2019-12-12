|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
460,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
674,24 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-31,77%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
674,24 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-31,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
590,91 DKK
|12.12.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
