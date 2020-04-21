NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" belassen. Mit der durch die Corona-Pandemie bedingten Rezession würden die Karten neu gemischt, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Hatten zuvor für eine längere Periode der Luftfahrt- und Bausektor die Nase vorn, dürfte die aktuelle Lage nun stärker den Industriesektor und Investititionen in Produktionsgüter begünstigen./tav/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 21:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST



