Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

78,94EUR
-0,88EUR
-1,10%
11:31:23
XETRA
588,80DKK
-4,08DKK
-0,69%
12:11:07
BTE
29.04.2020 11:36

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" belassen. Mit der durch die Corona-Pandemie bedingten Rezession würden die Karten neu gemischt, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Hatten zuvor für eine längere Periode der Luftfahrt- und Bausektor die Nase vorn, dürfte die aktuelle Lage nun stärker den Industriesektor und Investititionen in Produktionsgüter begünstigen./tav/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 21:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
80,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
617,57 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

11:36 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.04.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold HSBC
09.04.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Corona-Krise
Vestas-Aktie schwächer: Vestas will rund 400 Jobs streichen
Der dänische Windkraftanlagenbauer Vestas will angesichts der Corona-Krise das Produktangebot straffen und Hunderte Arbeitsplätze streichen.
06.03.20
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.01.20
DAX beginnt neues Jahr stark -- Wall Street markiert weitere Rekorde -- Bitcoin fällt -- Neue Risikofreude treibt Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank an -- Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Historisches Massaker am Ölmarkt -- Drägerwerk beschafft sich frisches Kapital -- Tesla, Wirecard, Sartorius, Daimler im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.09.19
Vestas-Aktie fällt: Vestas will 590 Stellen in Dänemark und Deutschland streichen (dpa-afx)
Analysensuche

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 617,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Morgan Stanley
563,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
645,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
455,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
775,00 DKK
UBS AG
685,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
660,00 DKK
HSBC
540,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 617,57
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

