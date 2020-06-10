NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas nach einer Konferenz mit Unternehmenschefs der europäischen Kapitalgüterbranche auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 470 dänische Kronen belassen. Bei den Windkraftanlagenbetreibern habe der Fokus vor allem auf der Energiewende und den Einfluss des europäischen "Green Deals" auf Unternehmen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Vestas-Chef Henrik Andersen rechne damit, dass die Energiewende die Nachfrage nach grüner Energie, die für Vestas bereits auf einem guten Niveau sei, auch dank des Green Deals in Europa weiter antreiben dürfte./ck/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2020 / 23:56 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 01:31 / BST



