Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

89,54EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,04%
14:58:54
STU
89,56EUR
-2,74EUR
-2,97%
14:40:46
NMXET
15.06.2020 08:46

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas nach einer Konferenz mit Unternehmenschefs der europäischen Kapitalgüterbranche auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 470 dänische Kronen belassen. Bei den Windkraftanlagenbetreibern habe der Fokus vor allem auf der Energiewende und den Einfluss des europäischen "Green Deals" auf Unternehmen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Vestas-Chef Henrik Andersen rechne damit, dass die Energiewende die Nachfrage nach grüner Energie, die für Vestas bereits auf einem guten Niveau sei, auch dank des Green Deals in Europa weiter antreiben dürfte./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2020 / 23:56 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 01:31 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
470,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
88,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
430,12%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
665,60 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-29,39%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
612,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Vestas wegen Corona-Krise mit operativem Verlust im ersten Quartal
Logistische Probleme und Lieferengpässe wegen der Corona-Krise haben den dänischen Windkraftanlagenbauer Vestas im ersten Quartal belastet.
06.03.20
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Historisches Massaker am Ölmarkt -- Drägerwerk beschafft sich frisches Kapital -- Tesla, Wirecard, Sartorius, Daimler im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.09.19
Vestas-Aktie fällt: Vestas will 590 Stellen in Dänemark und Deutschland streichen (dpa-afx)
02.01.20
Vestas-Aktie unter Druck - Auftragseingang enttäuscht (dpa-afx)

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
