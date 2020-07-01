NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 470 auf 530 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Das höhere, nun bis Ende Dezember 2021 gültige Kursziel, resultiere aus einer Verschiebung des Zeitrahmens im Bewertungsmodell weiter in die Zukunft, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. An seinem Anlageurteil für den Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller ändere sich nichts. Er bevorzuge Siemens Gamesa. Der Wettbewerber sei die Nummer eins im Offshore-Geschäft./ck/mis