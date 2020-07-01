finanzen.net

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie WKN: 913769 / ISIN: DK0010268606

94,64EUR
+2,44EUR
+2,65%
14:31:01
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
02.07.2020 09:56

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 470 auf 530 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Das höhere, nun bis Ende Dezember 2021 gültige Kursziel, resultiere aus einer Verschiebung des Zeitrahmens im Bewertungsmodell weiter in die Zukunft, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. An seinem Anlageurteil für den Windkraftanlagen-Hersteller ändere sich nichts. Er bevorzuge Siemens Gamesa. Der Wettbewerber sei die Nummer eins im Offshore-Geschäft./ck/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2020 / 18:53 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.07.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
530,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
700,40 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,33%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
706,40 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,97%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
620,25 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:56 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.07.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.05.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

-12,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,20%
Ø Kursziel: 620,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
450
500
550
600
650
700
750
Kepler Cheuvreux
645,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
563,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
455,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
769,00 DKK
HSBC
540,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
775,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
530,00 DKK
UBS AG
685,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -12,20%
Ø Kursziel: 620,25
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:29 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
13:25 Uhr E.ON Neutral
13:15 Uhr DWS Group overweight
13:04 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
13:04 Uhr Alstom Hold
13:03 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
13:02 Uhr K+S Hold
12:50 Uhr BASF market-perform
12:48 Uhr Evonik Outperform
12:38 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
12:14 Uhr United Internet buy
12:14 Uhr ING Group buy
12:04 Uhr Rio Tinto buy
12:03 Uhr Symrise buy
11:59 Uhr flatex buy
11:57 Uhr Bayer Hold
11:08 Uhr LafargeHolcim kaufen
11:05 Uhr Airbus Outperform
11:04 Uhr Varta Sell
11:04 Uhr CRH Outperform
11:04 Uhr GRENKE buy
11:02 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
11:02 Uhr TOTAL Outperform
11:01 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
11:01 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
11:00 Uhr Eni Neutral
10:59 Uhr BP Neutral
10:57 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
10:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
10:38 Uhr Fraport Hold
10:35 Uhr UniCredit buy
10:35 Uhr BBVA Sell
10:35 Uhr Barclays buy
10:34 Uhr ING Group buy
10:26 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
10:25 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
10:25 Uhr Diageo Hold
09:34 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
09:34 Uhr Symrise Underweight
09:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
09:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
09:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
09:32 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:30 Uhr Danone overweight
09:30 Uhr LOréal overweight
09:29 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
09:29 Uhr Nestlé overweight
09:09 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:07 Uhr Vonovia overweight
08:50 Uhr Software Neutral

Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie angesichts der ausgesprochen volatilen Börsen in diesem Sommer mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen