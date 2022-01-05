NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windkraftkonzern dürfte innerhalb der eigenen Zielvorgaben liegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Guptas Schätzungen für Umsatz und bereinigtes operatives Ergebnis (Ebit) liegen aber unter den Markterwartungen./ajx/edh