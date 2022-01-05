  • Suche
HSBC Deutschland: Der große charttechnische Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer, kostenloses Webinar am 6.Januar um 18.30 Uhr. Seien Sie live dabei!-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

25,24EUR
-1,08EUR
-4,10%
15:02:44
XETRA
26,47EUR
-0,25EUR
-0,94%
05.01.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

06.01.2022 14:36

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Windkraftkonzern dürfte innerhalb der eigenen Zielvorgaben liegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Guptas Schätzungen für Umsatz und bereinigtes operatives Ergebnis (Ebit) liegen aber unter den Markterwartungen./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 18:52 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.01.2022 / 00:15 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
180,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
25,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
609,78%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
247,11 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

14:36 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:01 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10.02.21
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 247,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
300
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
265,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
299,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
UBS AG
300,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 247,11
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:48 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
13:47 Uhr Continental Neutral
13:45 Uhr Alstom Overweight
13:30 Uhr Netflix Overweight
13:27 Uhr Stellantis Buy
13:24 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
13:12 Uhr Pernod Ricard Hold
12:01 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
11:56 Uhr Zurich Insurance Hold
11:49 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
11:48 Uhr AXA Buy
11:46 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
11:36 Uhr Hannover Rück Buy
11:35 Uhr Allianz Buy
11:33 Uhr Covestro Buy
11:15 Uhr Pernod Ricard Market-Perform
11:14 Uhr Diageo Market-Perform
11:13 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
10:59 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:45 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:38 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:03 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
10:02 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
09:34 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Hold
09:01 Uhr Unilever Buy
08:44 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Hold
08:39 Uhr Eni Outperform
08:37 Uhr LANXESS Buy
08:35 Uhr BP Sector Perform
08:34 Uhr TotalEnergies Outperform
08:34 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
08:27 Uhr Diageo Underperform
08:21 Uhr UBS Buy
08:13 Uhr Sanofi Buy
08:08 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
07:47 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
07:46 Uhr BNP Paribas Neutral
07:45 Uhr Deutsche Bank Overweight
07:44 Uhr UBS Overweight
07:24 Uhr Santander Sector Perform
05.01.22 Siemens Energy Buy
05.01.22 Nordex Neutral
05.01.22 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
05.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
05.01.22 BHP Group Sector Perform
05.01.22 Rio Tinto Sector Perform
05.01.22 Ryanair Neutral
05.01.22 easyJet Neutral
05.01.22 SAFRAN Overweight
05.01.22 Rolls-Royce Neutral

