|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
23,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
562,39%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
230,89 DKK
|08:21 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:36 Uhr
|Diageo Market-Perform
|08:31 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|08:08 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Neutral
|08:07 Uhr
|BAT Neutral
|07:56 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|07:49 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07:47 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|07:40 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|07:37 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|07:32 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|07:27 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|07:24 Uhr
|Salesforce Overweight
|07:22 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07:20 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|07:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|07:18 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|06:59 Uhr
|AXA Buy
|27.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|27.01.22
|JCDecaux Overweight
|27.01.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|27.01.22
|Diageo Underperform
|27.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|27.01.22
|Intel Underweight
|27.01.22
|Boeing Buy
|27.01.22
|Tesla Neutral
|27.01.22
|Intel Neutral
|27.01.22
|Intel Underperform
|27.01.22
|Nemetschek Neutral
|27.01.22
|SAP Buy
|27.01.22
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|27.01.22
|DWS Group Overweight
|27.01.22
|KION GROUP Buy
|27.01.22
|Amazon Buy
|27.01.22
|DWS Group Buy
|27.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Kaufen
|27.01.22
|Intel Sell
|27.01.22
|Software Halten
|27.01.22
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Outperform
|27.01.22
|DWS Group Buy
|27.01.22
|DWS Group Outperform
|27.01.22
|Renault Overweight
|27.01.22
|RWE Kaufen
|27.01.22
|McDonalds Outperform
|27.01.22
|SAP Buy
|27.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|27.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|27.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|27.01.22
|Diageo Buy
|27.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|27.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan