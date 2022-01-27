  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,48EUR
+0,06EUR
+0,26%
09:25:57
STU
23,69EUR
+2,07EUR
+9,57%
27.01.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

28.01.2022 08:21

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 180 auf 155 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Seine erheblich reduzierten Schätzungen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie in diesem und im nächsten Jahr trügen dem schwächer als erwartet ausgefallenen Ausblick des Windkraftkonzerns Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege auf der Nachfrage für Windkraft an Land sowie auf dem Wettbewerbsumfeld./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2022 / 18:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.01.2022 / 00:15 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
23,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
562,39%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
230,89 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:21 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 230,89
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
UBS AG
272,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
266,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
220,00 DKK
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
280,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
140,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
285,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 230,89
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

