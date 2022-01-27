NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 180 auf 155 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Seine erheblich reduzierten Schätzungen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie in diesem und im nächsten Jahr trügen dem schwächer als erwartet ausgefallenen Ausblick des Windkraftkonzerns Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege auf der Nachfrage für Windkraft an Land sowie auf dem Wettbewerbsumfeld./ajx/bek