|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
25,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
505,94%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
188,40 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
217,00 DKK
|09:41 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:41 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.03.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.03.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:41 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:22 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|12:21 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|12:14 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Santander Buy
|12:12 Uhr
|BBVA Neutral
|11:55 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|11:18 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|11:09 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|11:07 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|10:53 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|10:52 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Befesa Buy
|10:50 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|10:48 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|10:46 Uhr
|NEL ASA Buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|10:37 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|10:37 Uhr
|Roche Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|10:24 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|10:09 Uhr
|Evonik Buy
|10:05 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:04 Uhr
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Befesa Neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Bertrandt Kaufen
|09:49 Uhr
|Roche Overweight
|09:39 Uhr
|UniCredit Equal Weight
|09:37 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|09:24 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|09:13 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|Philips Overweight
|09:10 Uhr
|HelloFresh Neutral
|09:09 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|09:08 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|09:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Overweight
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|09:03 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|08:59 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|08:58 Uhr
|Novartis Buy
|08:57 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|08:56 Uhr
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|08:55 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan