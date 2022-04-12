  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

24,85EUR
-0,76EUR
-2,97%
13:28:46
STU
188,40DKK
-2,07DKK
-1,09%
10:33:41
BTE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

26.04.2022 09:41

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas vor Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 155 dänische Kronen belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta aktualisierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den Windkraftanlagenbauer, nachdem nun aktuelle Konsensschätzungen vorlägen. Er fokussiere sich auf die Aktualisierung der Jahresziele und zukunftsgerichtete Kommentare. Für das erste Quartal rechnet er mit einem höheren als vom Konsens erwarteten bereinigten operativen Verlust./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2022 / 17:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
25,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
505,94%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
188,40 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,73%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
217,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:41 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
12.04.22
Plug Power-Aktie, NEL ASA-Aktie & Co: Mehr Tempo für grüne Energie (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
08.04.22
Stärke in unruhigen Zeiten: Was skandinavische Aktienmärkte bieten (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
05.04.22
Aktien von Nordex, Vestas & Co. stark erholt: Analysten sehen Wachstumspotenzial (dpa-afx)
02.04.22
Energie: Umbruch im Energiesektor - So können Anleger profitieren (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
31.03.22
März 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
20.03.22
Aktien der Branche erneuerbare Energien: Kräftiger Rückenwind (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
17.03.22
Drohen Europa Stromausfälle? Analysten warnen vor Energiemangel bei Russland-Embargo (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+15,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,18%
Ø Kursziel: 217,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Credit Suisse Group
250,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
250,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
148,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
250,00 DKK
UBS AG
250,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
190,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,18%
Ø Kursziel: 217,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:22 Uhr Enel Conviction Buy List
12:21 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
12:16 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
12:14 Uhr HSBC Buy
12:13 Uhr Santander Buy
12:12 Uhr BBVA Neutral
11:55 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
11:18 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
11:09 Uhr Novartis Neutral
11:07 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
10:54 Uhr Roche Neutral
10:53 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
10:52 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
10:52 Uhr Befesa Buy
10:50 Uhr HSBC Buy
10:48 Uhr Stellantis Buy
10:46 Uhr NEL ASA Buy
10:42 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
10:39 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
10:37 Uhr Philips Hold
10:37 Uhr Roche Buy
10:36 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Buy
10:36 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
10:28 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
10:24 Uhr Sartorius vz. Buy
10:22 Uhr SAP Buy
10:16 Uhr Philips Neutral
10:11 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT Buy
10:09 Uhr Evonik Buy
10:05 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
10:04 Uhr Amadeus FiRe Buy
09:56 Uhr Befesa Neutral
09:54 Uhr Bertrandt Kaufen
09:49 Uhr Roche Overweight
09:39 Uhr UniCredit Equal Weight
09:37 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
09:24 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
09:13 Uhr Philips Hold
09:11 Uhr Philips Overweight
09:10 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
09:09 Uhr Philips Neutral
09:08 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
09:06 Uhr Fresenius Overweight
09:06 Uhr SAP Buy
09:03 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
08:59 Uhr Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
08:58 Uhr Novartis Buy
08:57 Uhr UBS Buy
08:56 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
08:55 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral

