NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Vestas vor Quartalszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 155 dänische Kronen belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta aktualisierte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den Windkraftanlagenbauer, nachdem nun aktuelle Konsensschätzungen vorlägen. Er fokussiere sich auf die Aktualisierung der Jahresziele und zukunftsgerichtete Kommentare. Für das erste Quartal rechnet er mit einem höheren als vom Konsens erwarteten bereinigten operativen Verlust./ck/tih