NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 155 dänischen Kronen belassen. Ein über den Erwartungen liegender Quartalsverlust des Windkraftanlagenbauers sei nach den Ergebnissen der Wettbewerber keine Überraschung mehr, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er zeigte sich aber überrascht von dem Ausmaß, in dem die operativen Margenziele in diesem Jahr gekürzt wurden. Es handele sich bei Vestas bereits um die vierte Zielsenkung in Folge./tih/edh