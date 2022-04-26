  • Suche
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,07EUR
-1,31EUR
-5,37%
09:47:14
XETRA
175,52DKK
-0,26DKK
-0,15%
09:13:39
CHX

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

02.05.2022 09:56

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 155 dänischen Kronen belassen. Ein über den Erwartungen liegender Quartalsverlust des Windkraftanlagenbauers sei nach den Ergebnissen der Wettbewerber keine Überraschung mehr, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er zeigte sich aber überrascht von dem Ausmaß, in dem die operativen Margenziele in diesem Jahr gekürzt wurden. Es handele sich bei Vestas bereits um die vierte Zielsenkung in Folge./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2022 / 07:10 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2022 / 07:13 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
23,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
562,39%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
175,52 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,69%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
217,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

09:56 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Euro am Sonntag
Plug Power-Aktie, NEL ASA-Aktie & Co: Mehr Tempo für grüne Energie
Klimafreundlicher Strom soll Europas Abhängigkeit von russischer Energie zügig verringern. Wie Anleger mit dem Zertifikat Grüne Zukunft und weiteren Investments auf den Megatrend setzen.
19.04.22
Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
08.04.22
Stärke in unruhigen Zeiten: Was skandinavische Aktienmärkte bieten (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
05.04.22
Aktien von Nordex, Vestas & Co. stark erholt: Analysten sehen Wachstumspotenzial (dpa-afx)
02.04.22
Energie: Umbruch im Energiesektor - So können Anleger profitieren (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
31.03.22
März 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
20.03.22
Aktien der Branche erneuerbare Energien: Kräftiger Rückenwind (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
17.03.22
Drohen Europa Stromausfälle? Analysten warnen vor Energiemangel bei Russland-Embargo (finanzen.net)
16.03.22
Börsen im Krieg: Die Fakten über Gewinner und Verlierer (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
RSS Feed
Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

+23,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,63%
Ø Kursziel: 217,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
250,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
250,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
148,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
190,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
250,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
UBS AG
250,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,63%
Ø Kursziel: 217,00
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

