|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
155,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
23,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
562,39%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
175,52 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,69%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
217,00 DKK
|09:56 Uhr
|09:03 Uhr
|Stabilus Overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|07:55 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|07:15 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|07:10 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|07:08 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|06:52 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|29.04.22
|Ströer Overweight
|29.04.22
|Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
|29.04.22
|Eni Outperform
|29.04.22
|HELLA Hold
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|29.04.22
|BASF Add
|29.04.22
|BASF Buy
|29.04.22
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|29.04.22
|McDonalds Outperform
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|29.04.22
|Under Armour Neutral
|29.04.22
|Nike Outperform
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|29.04.22
|Barclays Outperform
|29.04.22
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|29.04.22
|Beiersdorf Buy
|29.04.22
|Nokia Neutral
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|29.04.22
|HelloFresh Buy
|29.04.22
|RWE Buy
|29.04.22
|Sixt Buy
|29.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|29.04.22
|Eni Buy
|29.04.22
|BBVA Neutral
|29.04.22
|Intel Underweight
|29.04.22
|McDonalds Overweight
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|29.04.22
|McDonalds Buy
|29.04.22
|United Internet Neutral
|29.04.22
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|29.04.22
|Unilever Sell
|29.04.22
|Enel Buy
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|29.04.22
|BBVA Neutral
|29.04.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|29.04.22
|Bechtle Buy
|29.04.22
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|29.04.22
|Nokia Buy
|29.04.22
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|29.04.22
|1&1 Neutral
ETF-Sparplan