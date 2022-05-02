|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
150,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
22,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
556,46%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
219,67 DKK
|08:21 Uhr
ETF-Sparplan