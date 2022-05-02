  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen +++-w-

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

23,27EUR
+0,42EUR
+1,84%
08:38:07
FSE
22,65EUR
-1,86EUR
-7,59%
02.05.2022
GVIE

WKN: A3CMNS / ISIN: DK0061539921

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
03.05.2022 08:11

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 155 auf 150 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Beim dänischen Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sei kein Ende der Phase sinkender Markterwartungen in Sicht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nach dem Quartalsbericht. Die Unsicherheiten blieben zu hoch für mehr Optimismus./ag/eas

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vestas
Short
 SH6HDW 3,75
6,19
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vestas
Short
 SH6HDW 3,75
6,19
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH6HDW, SH6HDW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2022 / 21:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
150,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
22,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
556,46%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
219,67 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:21 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:11 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.05.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus
Pfeiffer Vacuum legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu. Scout24 über Erwartungen - Umsatzanstieg verbucht. K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien schraubt Ausblick hoch. BNP Paribas startet mit Gewinnsprung ins Geschäftsjahr. Mosaic berichtet über "anhaltend angespannte Märkte". Qantas will Flüge von Australien bis New York und London anbieten. Snap-Aktie: Snapchat-Mitgründer kann sich Technologie auch in Fernsehern vorstellen.
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr schwach - Negative Gemengelage hält an (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas-Aktie sackt ab: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Nordex, Siemens Gamesa & ENCAVIS in Sippenhaft (dpa-afx)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Vestas schwach (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
ROUNDUP: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Aktie zieht Branchenwerte runter (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus
Pfeiffer Vacuum legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu. Scout24 über Erwartungen - Umsatzanstieg verbucht. K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien schraubt Ausblick hoch. BNP Paribas startet mit Gewinnsprung ins Geschäftsjahr. Mosaic berichtet über "anhaltend angespannte Märkte". Qantas will Flüge von Australien bis New York und London anbieten. Snap-Aktie: Snapchat-Mitgründer kann sich Technologie auch in Fernsehern vorstellen.
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr schwach - Negative Gemengelage hält an (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas-Aktie sackt ab: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Nordex, Siemens Gamesa & ENCAVIS in Sippenhaft (dpa-afx)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Vestas schwach (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
ROUNDUP: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Aktie zieht Branchenwerte runter (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus
Pfeiffer Vacuum legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu. Scout24 über Erwartungen - Umsatzanstieg verbucht. K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien schraubt Ausblick hoch. BNP Paribas startet mit Gewinnsprung ins Geschäftsjahr. Mosaic berichtet über "anhaltend angespannte Märkte". Qantas will Flüge von Australien bis New York und London anbieten. Snap-Aktie: Snapchat-Mitgründer kann sich Technologie auch in Fernsehern vorstellen.
07:00 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr schwach - Negative Gemengelage hält an (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas-Aktie sackt ab: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Nordex, Siemens Gamesa & ENCAVIS in Sippenhaft (dpa-afx)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Vestas schwach (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus
Pfeiffer Vacuum legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu. Scout24 über Erwartungen - Umsatzanstieg verbucht. K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien schraubt Ausblick hoch. BNP Paribas startet mit Gewinnsprung ins Geschäftsjahr. Mosaic berichtet über "anhaltend angespannte Märkte". Qantas will Flüge von Australien bis New York und London anbieten. Snap-Aktie: Snapchat-Mitgründer kann sich Technologie auch in Fernsehern vorstellen.
07:00 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vorbörslich stärker -- Hang Seng etwas fester -- Scout24 über Erwartungen -- Deutsche Post legt beim Gewinn zweistellig zu -- Twitter, Uniper im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr schwach - Negative Gemengelage hält an (Dow Jones)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas Wind und Nextera Energy: Wichtige Unterstützungen im Fokus (Société Générale)
02.05.22
Vestas-Aktie sackt ab: Vestas senkt Jahresprognose - Nordex, Siemens Gamesa & ENCAVIS in Sippenhaft (dpa-afx)
02.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bleiben unter Druck - Vestas schwach (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Newsmehr Vestas Wind Systems A-S News
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 219,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
250,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
250,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
177,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
250,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
190,00 DKK
Kepler Cheuvreux
275,00 DKK
UBS AG
250,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
185,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 219,67
alle Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:14 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Overweight
08:08 Uhr Covestro Neutral
08:06 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
08:04 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
07:58 Uhr Linde Buy
07:52 Uhr PUMA Outperform
07:49 Uhr adidas Underperform
07:48 Uhr SAFRAN Overweight
07:46 Uhr BASF Overweight
07:44 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
07:41 Uhr Merck Overweight
07:38 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
07:35 Uhr Telefonica Underweight
07:35 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
07:31 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
07:23 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
07:14 Uhr E.ON Neutral
06:58 Uhr BASF Neutral
02.05.22 ASML NV Overweight
02.05.22 Nemetschek Buy
02.05.22 thyssenkrupp Buy
02.05.22 Aareal Bank Halten
02.05.22 Siemens Overweight
02.05.22 Linde Overweight
02.05.22 WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen
02.05.22 Deutsche Bank Buy
02.05.22 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
02.05.22 MTU Aero Engines Hold
02.05.22 MTU Aero Engines Hold
02.05.22 LEONI Hold
02.05.22 KRONES Buy
02.05.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
02.05.22 BayWa Buy
02.05.22 Stabilus Buy
02.05.22 Henkel vz. Hold
02.05.22 LEONI Neutral
02.05.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
02.05.22 Stabilus Overweight
02.05.22 GK SOFTWARE Kaufen
02.05.22 Givaudan Neutral
02.05.22 HSBC Buy
02.05.22 Eni Buy
02.05.22 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
02.05.22 BASF Neutral
02.05.22 Henkel vz. Neutral
29.04.22 Ströer Overweight
29.04.22 Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
29.04.22 Eni Outperform
29.04.22 HELLA Hold
29.04.22 Apple Market-Perform

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was trauen Sie dem Deutschen Aktienindex in diesem Jahr noch zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen