NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 155 auf 150 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Beim dänischen Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen sei kein Ende der Phase sinkender Markterwartungen in Sicht, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nach dem Quartalsbericht. Die Unsicherheiten blieben zu hoch für mehr Optimismus./ag/eas